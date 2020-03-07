Jennifer Lawrence, J. law-to finally let go of the Cut, and it looked like a dream on the red carpet

In the following, the partnership between the major fashion houses and celebrities, can be quite advantageous (for both sides of course). But, unfortunately, sometimes, you do not sound so natural as it seems. This is the case, for example, Jennifer Lawrence and Christian Dior.

Since October 2012, the super estrelato is wearing, if it reaches you most of dresses from the label in French on the most important red carpets of the world. In the least, you know, if you are on the cover of the main products of the brand, as is the case of Miss Dior, and the line-up of Dior Addict, and has a contract over $ 15 million dollars, isn’t it?

The problem is, on the real, you never seemed very comfortable in the creations the houseespecially if you Raf Simons She worked as a creative director and just demonstrated parts of the ultra fashionistas. It is impossible not to remember if she had simply stumbled on the dress and fell down when he received the academy award for best actress, as it was in the year 2013.

Fortunately, the years have passed, and a contract to J. Law’s Dior, it seems, is more flexible. Ok, so the premiere of the film “mother!” at the Venice film festival, she launched the brand in the French, but on this Wednesday (06) in London, the company was very different, and it was the first of the Atelier Versace and, wow, wow!

It came out looking like the Hollywood star that you really are, and more than that, she seemed to feel comfortable. In the model, and the latest collection from the high fashion Italian brand, it is a sexy, transparent, – a thing, to Recognize the other is that, to Many, would. In any case, a lot more closely with the products to be used, by before the show.

The make-up, the whole thing worked on the blurred cover, fill-in, and his mouth is slightly metallic, it was also flawless:

Working with a couple of stylists The new and JordanJennifer Lawrence is finally out of the way on the whole world, I would like to see you happy.