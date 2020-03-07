Jennifer Lopez falls in love with her fans with the video, where you see in a swimsuit | Instagram | nndc Trends

The presentation of Jennifer Lopez in the Super Bowl was a lot to talk about and got very good reviews. After hard preparation, the singer has a well-deserved break, and so left him to see, with a recent publication in your social networks.

On his official Instagram, the singer and actress is a video shared, where we see, enjoy a Sunny day at the beach. JLo is a sexy swimsuit in white, wearing the perfect figure that keeps you still at your 50.

The American artist, to limit the source of, wore very little make-up during your stay in the beach and accompanied her post with the following message: “No one likes a shady beach… (no one likes a beach, shady)”.

The release of the song “On the floor” counts up to the date with more than 10 million “likes” and fans took to him compliments in the comments.

“You look incredible”, “you’re brilliant”, “Beautiful Queen. Impressive as always”, “So beautiful”, “A Queen for getting the standards for all women in the world”, changed “Literally, I was smiling the whole time, and this see” son some of the comments from your fans.