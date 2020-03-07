Katy Perry is 35 years old, seen here in their videos, mostly

Katy Perry this celebration with her 35-year anniversary, and we will show you the most viewed videos of the singer

Katy Perry is artists with the biggest influence in the music industry and in social networks. In his long career had UPS and downs, but was always loyal to his fans, like you Katy.

Katy began to quiet this road is, since 2001, when he made his debut with a album Christianhowever, the artists had under the name of Katy Hudson.

In 2005, back took lean vocal for several songs. So, this is ‘still’ the hurricane was to form.





It was not until 2008, where Katy fame and international recognition with his debut album (under the name of Katy Perrybecause officially) One of the Boys.

By the way birthday 35 the singer, we present to you music videos of Katy Perry see more on YouTube.

1) Dark Horse (2013)

It’s just a video is not seen of Katy Perry, is also the film material with the greatest hits per woman. It is the only female artist in the top 10 of the most watched videos on YouTube.

The video has 2 thousand 939 million of reproductions.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CevxZvSJLk8(/embed)

2) Dark Horse (2014)

Originally, the first single from “PRISM should be”, but the record company decided to throw a “Roar”. Not only the most famous songs by Katy Perry, is also sold more.

The video has 2 thousand 664 millions of reproductions.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KSOMA3QBU0(/embed)

3) Firework (2010)

A video welcomes the inclusion, “Firework” was a hymn of freedom and acceptance for the various sectors of the society. Without expecting it, Katy Perry managed to create a topic for the popular culture.

The video has thousand 199 million of reproductions.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGJuMBdaqIw(/embed)

4) Last Friday Night (T. G. I. F.) (2011)

With Kathy Beth Terry (alter ego of Katy Perry) video the story of a teenager told that ‘nerd’ was a party ” of control. The footage came to the big stages, which is also “La Rosa de Guadalupe” has a Chapter inspired by him.

The video has thousands of 191 million reproductions.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlyXNRrsk4A(/embed)

5) Hot N Cold (2008)

The song, with over 5 million copies sold worldwide. It is the second success radial Katy Perry was in the whole world.

The video has 929 millions of reproductions.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTHNpusq654(/embed)

