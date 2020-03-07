Katy Perry stopped the wedding because of the coronavirus

One day, after he has become a trend in social networks announcing your pregnancy, American singer Katy Perry, again occupied the headlines in the media, announce that they decided their wedding would take place in Japan.

The ceremony would be an interpreter Roarwith the actor Orlando Bloomit was planned for the reception of 150 people, but the friends have decided to terminate, because of the epidemic of disease caused by coronavirus he is alive today.

The fear of the partner increase in due to pregnancy of the singer. Perry and the protagonist of the band of the Lord of The rings, have committed themselves to the 14. February 2019, a year later, with the news of her pregnancy.

In an interview with the radiodifudora Sirius XM, the singer assured that her pregnancy and her debut at the maternity was perfectly planned, and that is not meant to be a surprise.

For his part, Bloom’s father already has a son from her previous marriage with model Miranda Kerr.

The relationship Perry-Bloom data in year 2016, from then on, had encounters and misunderstandings, but in the last year has seen you more stable.

jb