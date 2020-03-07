Katy Perry was for misconduct by two people

Katy Perry is not the premiere of the musical, however, by his best. In this month of august, the singer was accused of sexual harassment by two different people.

By the time the interpreter Never Really Over has not commented on this for such serious accusations, but let’s start at the beginning.

First charge

On the occasion of the ninth anniversary Teenage DreamJosh Kloss, the actor who played you, released your object of desire in the video clip, of a contribution in his account of Instagram, where he referred to that of rotation, as “one of the works, confused, offensive, and demeaning” of your life.

Accompanied by a catch him and Katy in the video, Kloss told his experiences on the set:

“For me, it was cool and friendly, while she was with other people cold as ice. Also he referred to the act to kiss me, as ‘disgusting’ especially the team.”

But, according to the testimony of the actor, what began as a purely professional relationship, they soon began to crossing borders the confusing:

“After the first day of filming, invited me to go a strip club in Santa Barbara, but decliné the invitation”.

Kloss explained, which followed, saw Perry, a few times, after the rupture of the artist with her ex-husband Russell Brand. Until the two agree birthday in the things to leave mother:

“When I saw you, hugged us. She was still my crush. However, when I went to you, my friend, I pulled his pants and underwear, until he it for show a few of their friends, and the whole crowd around us, my penis. You want to imagine how miserable and embarrassed I felt?”.

Then she shared with her fans a few assumptions, an e-mail with the team of the singer, which showed him, what could and could not say to the singer in interviewswith the aim of the protection of the image.

Not to mention despite Perry’s stored about it, his friends have left, publicly to their defense. They claim that Kloss was obsessed with you since the shooting of the video your accusations are the result had been rejected by the singer.

One of these friends of the Director Johnny wujek is issued, on whose birthday has passed denied the alleged incident, that the facts and tells Perry then “someone who would never do such a thing”.

Second indictment

On 13 august, a few days after the posts by Kloss, the average Russian Starhit published an interview with journalist and presenter of this land Tina Kandelaki. In your showing, an experience that he had with Perry on a party, in which I would have tried to kiss her:

“Once I was invited to a private party with Katy Perry, in the, still quite drunk, I chose to manifest the object of your passion. I tried my hand immediately found Katy a new victim for their kisses, hugs and dances obsecnos“she told the magazine.

Background

Although none of these accusations could, until now, there has been other occasions on which remained, express, Katy became widespread in American media and social networks no limits couldin particular with younger men.

In March 2017, was the singer on the red carpet of iHeartRadio he touched the hot singer Shawn Mendesthe then 18 years and not even knew before to Perry.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HbqcYIH7Z4(/embed)

A year later, he played in a similar incident kiss is a candidate of American Idolprogram, is the judge, without your consent.

In front of the cameras of the talent showBenjamin Glaze, 19 years old, was betrayed by the singer for a trick to kiss you in the lips after confess, I had kissed you, never a girl.

When they heard this, Perry asked for a kiss on the cheek, moves the face at the last moment so that her lips (all of them). The participant was visibly uncomfortable, while Perry laughed and clapped the hands of their colleagues, judge: Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

In an interview with the New York Times, they asked Glaze if you would have done it, if you would have asked him, and your reply was in the negative.

Photos | Instagram Katy Perry.