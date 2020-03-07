Kim Kardashian proud of his underwear without penalty none | Instagram

Socialite, law student, entrepreneur and model Kim Kardashian shared a publication that she is proud of her underwear, so that it is proud of the photo.

As always, your body in all its glory pioneer program tele-realidad “The keeping up with the kardashians”.

Since the leaked of a video for adults, where Kim was the protagonist began, the attention bundled, I was born in a wealthy family, and more and more admirers gradually.

You are interested in: Kim Kardashian wears ex-booty in the White house

Since he with his series on, where he your sisters and your mom won more than fame, this gave Kim the opportunity incursar in other markets, which, fortunately, also quite successful.

With millions of followers, Kim Kardashian he took the opportunity, with potential customers and start to sell products, which their followers need to like.

So it was that he began to throw various products on the market, launched a line of make-up, then you threw a pair of hand wraps, the modeled the figure and now trying with the underwear.

“I’m so excited to announce that our collection @skims Fits “Everybody” is coming soon! Our underwear’s most wanted returns for the first time since its launch,” wrote Kim on their publication.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-SWVeYPrsY(/embed)







“In fact, a fabric, ultra-soft and buttery, that stretch up to twice its size, each piece is designed to perfectly fit and forms you to every body. Available in 9 shades tonal and in sizes XXS – 4X on WEDNESDAY the 11. MARCH 9.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST. You are on the waiting list now SKIMS.COM get early access to the shop,” said Kim in the publication.

So excited to announce that our @skims Fits Everybody Collection is coming soon! Our most wanted underwear is coming back for the first time since launch. pic.twitter.com/a4n4tT4tfg — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian)

March 6, 2020





In addition to the fame of the 39-year-old knew how to get his fans satisfied, since you always shares pictures of her wearing her sculptural body, a little bit crazy a lot of and making you the envy of many women.

Also read: Kim Kardashian creates trend with new hairstyle