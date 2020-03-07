Kim Kardashian regrets the execution of unjust Nathaniel Woods

“Nate to die for a crime another man confessed and said that Nate had nothing,” wrote Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian West was sent their “hearts and prayers” to the family of the executed prisoners Nathaniel Woods were.

The star of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, which has worked in the reform of the criminal justice system for some time, was horrified to learn that the man from Alabama is 44-year-old sentenced to shoot him three police officers hung after you try to save them.

As he executed on Thursday, Kim tweeted: “Nate dying confessed to a crime by another man, and said that Nate had nothing to. My heart and prayers are with Nate and his family, and all of the defenders worked tirelessly to save her life “.

The reality star is 39 years old and added later: “RIP Nathaniel Woods”.

Woods was sentenced to death in June 2004 by the murder of the police officers Carlos Owen, Harley Chisolm, and Charles Bennett.

And even though it is your roommate, Kerry Spencer, who fired the gun, the tax considered responsible, but according to the reports, it was his idea.

Both were executed, although the Supreme court is a small chance for a pardon if the judge Clarence Thomas declared, signed the order of execution that you choked “until a new order of the signatory or of the court”.

However, governor Kay Ivey announced that they would not get a “delay in this case”.

In addition to a copy of the document, the law student, Kim, has worked with prisoners in the death cell, he wrote: “The court lifted the temporary suspension of the enforcement of #Nathaniel woods. The Governor will NOT save her life. My heart and prayers are with Nate and his family. This is a tragic example of the injustice in the system: in a few minutes, Nate can die, for a crime not committed (sic) “.

The letter stated: “The court ruled that Ivey has carefully the letter in the name of Nathaniel Woods with a date from 3. March 2020 with the request for a deferment of the death penalty. The court ruled that Ivey is not currently intends to exercise its powers, or back to be switching to, in this case””

Kim previously convinced to get rid of Donald Trump, Alice Marie Johnson, who had been sentenced to life in prison for a crime, less drugs.