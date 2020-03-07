Marvel has announced that Angelina Jolie, Rachel Weisz, and Mahershala Ali on the Comic-Con 21/07/2019 – Illustrated

Much more than just a meeting of cosplayers —people dressed up as cartoon characters for fiction— fans and creators of comic books, the new edition of 2019 at the latest, in the context of the Comic-Con in San Diego, California on Thursday (18.) and Sunday (21), which is a platform for the innovations, and one of the tools that the industry move to the pop-culture in the next few years.

And, depending on the Marvel comics, with a legion of fans have reason to smile. The highlight of the 50th edition of the Convention, which revealed a panel in the studio, and on Saturday, (20), its schedule of productions for the next two years.

By the end of the Saga of the Endless, who met on 23 and movies, and was shut down way this year with “Spider-Man: out-of-the-home” Marvel comics is another cycle, which marks the fourth edition of his most famous cinematic universe begins.

The biggest surprise was portrayed by Natalie Portman, who gives the life of Jane Foster, a character, a female version of Thor, and empunhará, the famous hammer of Asgard in “Thor: love and Thunder”, is expected to debut in November 2021.

The film also opens up a space for a revolution in the world of Asgard: Tessa Thompson, plays the Valkyrie must be one of the first heroine, which is open for LGBT people in the new phase.

The company’s ceo, Kevin Feige, hinted that other projects also, they have colorful characters. “The Eternal,” which comes out in theaters on may 6. November 2020) will be directed by Chloé Zhao Angelina Jolie in the role of the Topic.

The other new faces, which is a member of the hall of fame with super-heroes, is the winner of the academy award-Mahershala Ali, you will be presented with the famous vampire hunter, Blade. The Chinese will Be at the same time, the master of kung-fu Shang-Chi is in the movie itself.

The sequences of the stories, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, the Fantastic four and the X-Men have also been announced.

Who opens the work with Scarlett Johansson in the first film, ” land of the Black widow, with the premiere to be held in may 2020. The film opened the new series of the company, with names like Rachel Weisz and David Harbour in the cast.

In the light of its streaming service, Disney+, the announced, probably for the first time at the end of 2019, Marvel, too, that the tv-series “the hawk and the man of war in Winter”, “Wanda vision”, “night”, “What If…?” and “Hawk ” Archer”.

With the rush of announcements, with the notable absence of a Stan Lee comic note book writer, died at the end of the year 2018, and was responsible for the creation of a good number of the heroes of the company, it was not mentioned, but could only tap it in the rest of the event, many of the products.

But Comic-Con is not summed up only moved for a miracle, and other studios, the Problem with the news, for the fans of pop-culture.

In the last display of “Game of Thrones”, in the vicinity of this year, the weather was a disappointment in terms of the results of the characters, but the cast was pretty blown away. It was also time to say goodbye to all the teams, “arrow”, “Agents of Shield” and “Supernatural,” which follows their last couple of seasons.

The tactic is to give you an insight into the production, and the public will follow. The event was the dissemination of the trailer for the sixth season of “Fear the Walking Dead”; the new recordings of “The Witcher” and “It’s Chapter 2 of”; in the trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick’, with the participation of the surprise Tom Cruise on the display; and the images of the HBO series based on the trilogy of “the limits of the universe”), as well as other series such as “the watchmen”, “Star Trek: Discovery and the new season of “Westworld”.