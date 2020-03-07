Marvel’s Comic-Con, Natalie Portman is “Thor”, and Angelina Jolie, a super-heroine

The Marvel universe has a 20 to one of the topics, the most talked-about in the world on the social networks in the night of Saturday, the., by a panel of the studio during Comic-Con in 2019, set up in San Diego, California. In the event, the studio released a schedule of upcoming Postings to the stage 4, the production began after the release of the Avengers – Ultimate.

In addition to a date of the premiere, the cast, and a script for more than 10 movies and tv shows that you want to share until 2022, ” Kevin Feige, President of Marvel comics has announced that Avengers has surpassed Ultimate Avatar as the highest grossing in the history of cinema. Even if they are not cited correctly, a film by James Cameron, earned US$ 2,788 billion in the box office as the film, Marvel comics, had already reached the mark of US$ 2,780 a bi last Monday (the 15th).

Purchased by Disney in 2009, a couple of series announced by Marvel to be produced, the directly for Disney,+, streaming from the studio of Mickey, whose debut in November of this year.

Below, on the main title and the information published by Marvel comics, at Comic-Con, 2019 at the latest:

Natalie Portman is the new Thor

Although it will not appear in Thor: Ragnarok, Natalie Portman, the franchise returns in ” Thor: love and Thunder is the fourth film in the series, like Jane Foster, directed by Taika Waititi. In the movie, a scientist, takes the hammer of Thor, and the name of the goddess of thunder, and the super-heroine of the holder of the story was.

Plus, It’s Chris Hemsworth, who played the hero in the original, it was also confirmed in the cast of the production, as well as Tessa Thompson), who is back in the role of a Valkyrie. It is, by the way, this is the first heroine is open to LGBTQ in the Marvel comics universe. “As the king of Asgard), he or she will need to have a Queen,” said the actress at the event. The release date for the film is scheduled for a 5. November 2021.

Mahershala Ali, it is Blade, the vampire hunter

The first film was released in the series, in theaters in the year 1998 with Wesley Snipes in the role of the hunter of vampires, and futuristic. Now, Mahershala Ali takes on the character in the universe of Marvel comics, which has not been announced so far, a premiere date for the title, or all the other names involved in the cast and crew.

Angelina Jolie debuts as a super-heroine

In talks with Marvel since the end of last year, Angelina Jolie has officially announced its entry into the world of the studio, through film, The Eternal, the debut is expected to 6. November, in the year 2020. It will give you the life of the Topic, a hybrid from a super-heroine, the goddess of humanity and justice. “I’m very excited to be here. I work in 10 will change more,” said the actress at the event.

In addition to Angelina, The Eternal, is also in the cast, Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), as Ikaris; Salma Hayek as the leader of Ajak; Kumail Najiani such as Kingo, Lauren Ridlogg as Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos; Leah McHugh as Sprite; and Don Lee, such as the epic of Gilgamesh.

Scarlett Johansson is the film to do a solo Black Widow

For more than ten years after taking on the role of Black Widow in the Marvel universe, Scarlett Johansson, finally, a movie that focuses on the history of the character. Already in the Phase of shooting, the film also features Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour (Stranger things), and Florence Pugh in the list, and it will be announced the first release of the two titles expected to debut for the 1. May, in the year 2020. The screenplay, from the Jack Schaeffer focuses on the formation of character, as a spy, and directed by Cate Shortland.

Loki and Wanda wins the series

One of his most favorites in the Marvel comics, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has his own series on the streaming service, Disney+, which is expected to debut in the spring of 2021. The story is in the brother of Thor in his career, after the end of the upcoming appointment and it takes between six and eight episodes.

In the winter of 2020, it’s time for a story that focused on the character of the soldier Invernal (Sebastian Stan) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie), the characters that appeared before in Captain America. With six episodes of the series will Tale directed by Kari Skogland (The maid’s.

The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) also have their own series, Wanda vision, with a premiere expected in the spring of 2021. In the story there is some overlap in the order of a physician, a Stranger, and with Monica Rambeu (Captain Marvel) in the adult version, played by Teyonah Parris.

The cast of the original back to the series to the parallel-dimensions

One of the most ambitious projects Marvel has presented, in the control panel, there are a number of “What-If” … be; and another exclusively for the streaming service with Disney. The idea is to show how some of the super-heroes completely different lives in parallel dimensions.

The shape of the letters, some of the names that are already familiar to you the fans, such as Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Josh Brolin (Thanos) and Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles (of the Hulk) and Tom Hiddleston, in addition to Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Jeremy Renner (Hawk Archer), Paul Rudd (man-Ant) and Michael Douglas (Hank Pym).

Doctor Strange # 2: the first film in the Marvel

Named after Doctor Strange’s-in-the-Style-of-Madness, the sequel to Doctor Strange with Benedict Cumberbatch is billed as the first horror film in the Marvel comics universe. According to the Director, Scott Derrickson, the film explores the sound of “gothic” and “horror” comics, as well as, the witch of membership for the Scarlet. The shooting will begin in the year 2020, and the premiere is on 7. May 2021.

After the announcement of the official schedule of releases for the next few years,” Kevin Feige also confirmed that the other sequences for the Comic-Con. in addition to the revival of the franchise, the Fantastic four, he announced, four new films for Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy.