Oh, Crazy, Orlando! Katy Perry buttoned his pants and surprised her fans

Katy Perry it has made its reputation with the help of his talent, but also your account of instagram, where it rises a photo of the unleashed madness among his fans.

Since then, the actor Orlando Bloom is engaged, the American singer aside, and his skills show with little clothing, their attributes, and other forms.

– In The News

Although it had been days, his followers remembered facet of more bold Katy when you publish the picture and posing in the kitchen with the pants unfastened, showing her belly.

The photo went viral, dates from the first years Perry in which he had no certain style, and showed another facet of a rebel, wear dark colors.

Now the singer of fireworks does your neck or back with the costumes closely, but with more fabric, which means that she gave up to teach.