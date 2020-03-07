Oh, horrible! Jennifer Lopez admits that he and Marc Anthony Look at her reaction!

To have the beautiful actress Jennifer Lopez confessed had that the participation in the therapies after the separation with Marc Anthony.

07. March 2020 · 10:15 PM

They were a couple of more pairs of the consolidated and dearest in the world of music, but after a passionate marriage of 10 years, the singer decided female singers in 2011 a divorce, later in 2014.

Recently, in an interview on the Oprah Winfrey show, the beautiful singer a little of the language, how was the process of separation with the “king of salsa” Marc Anthony.

“If we was a time for us divorciamos more under in my entire life. Had failed to feel miserably. I had a check-up, my whole life, and reagruparme. I waited to have children until the 38 not and did not want to be separated from the person I had” the lovely Jlo expressed.

The beautiful American pop singer also confessed that he had to pray a lot, meditate, learned and visited therapies, because she felt too many thoughts about the future of the little Max and Emma.

Not all is chaos in the life of the beautiful singer because Jennifer Lopez, rediscover, love, and currently holds a relationship with the ex-baseball player and businessman Alex Rodriguez.