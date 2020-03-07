Oh, looks great!: Jennifer Lopez shows completely unvarnished and surprise again – Entertainment and culture

24.cl Tvn



06.03.2020

After several concerts and included important presentations such as the Super Bowl, the singer Jennifer Lopez it took me a few delicious holiday on the beach, to rest hard work.

And as usual, Lopez the instance used to share, at different points in time and pictures with your fans by more than a sigh among his fans.

Because it was displayed in one of his last videos, where the singer decided to completely, the natural, i.e. without makeup or extensionscaused a variety of reactions and praise for their sensuality and simplicity.

Also in other of his publications, but can be white very relaxed and posing with a nice suit, bad.