Playlist: Babasónicos, Julieta Venegas, Katy Perry, and more

Babasónicos – Enough

Sounds like: bolero digital

Ideal for: within self-perception

In “Enough”, which again simply by Babasónicos, Adrian Dárgelos sings with tone, nostalgic, as if repasara posted tight lines an intimate confession, Yes. “For a time, I lost a part of me was, it was for me. To have the right fought, it was for me. But I was wrong…”, goes ahead with elegance on the basis of cadence abolerada. “I don’t know if this is happening all over the world, but Yes, I know, it happened to me,” he says to open the field for your own look. The song, in the middle of this month’s video, part of an eponymous EP consisting of four songs, which is edited in the middle of the year in digital form and on vinyl.

Bad reputation: LATFEM a memory provides a feminist song

Sounds like: a collective outcry

Ideal for: sonar in Plaza de Mayo

The next 8M, because the soundtrack has. Organized through the medium of the feminist LATFEM, the disc compiled

Bad reputation. LATFEM a memory feminist song



based on “stories of women, lesbians, gays, trans, transvestites, and not in binaries, whose lives and cultural expression of part of the memory as a feminist, in Argentina”. Artists produced Japanese Barbi Recanati, and distributed by their label Records, the album of the artists involved and projects like Susi Pireli, Valessa, Jasmin Esquivel, Luciana Jury, in addition to Susy Shock, Flopa Lestani, maría Pien and pulp, Black Enjoys, is mixed in a travel stained, divided between rock, reggaeton, rap, folk and electro-pop.

Julieta Venegas – Women

Sounds like: pop-feminist

Ideal for: connection to the struggle of the continent

On Thursday evening, at the presentation of the Spotify Awards were in Mexico city-the country, in which according to official estimates, committed ten femicidios, – per day, Julieta Venegas, presented “the women”, her new song dedicated to the struggle of the feminist alongside artists like Marissa Mur, Silvana Estrada, Tessa Ia, Sol Pereyra, Silvana Estrada, Carla Sariñana and Marcela Old, between others. “The women are revealed, the men don’t know what to do. All the stones in motion, to make the rules”, repeated Venegas, in the catchy chorus of this song, in addition to the Argentine meow Trio.

Katy Perry – Never Worn-White

Sounds like: ballad beginning of the end

Ideal for: you organize a baby shower

In addition, it is a Declaration of love for his fiancee of Orlando Bloom, the new feed of the upcoming album of Katy Perry is also an advertisement for his followers: the 35-year-old singer is expecting her first child. In the video, the static and surrounded by flowers, as if it were a representation of the mother earth, the unveiling of the striking belly hidden while three and a half minute under a white dress. “I have chosen you and you have not chosen me, me”, sings Perry, emotional, in this ballad of the melodramatic, built on a piano and light orchestrations.

Florian – Canzoni di pianoforte, by far, the ‘ anima piangere…

A broken heart sounds like:

Ideal for: a film noir, italo-Argentines

Infection through his blood, the Italian, Florian Fernandez Capelo discover your romantic side in “Canzoni di pianoforte, by far, the ‘anima”, his new single piangere. “It was,” the first track, only on the basis of classical piano with aires canzoneta Italian pop -, ex -, shut up, Mark is testing her throat set as a crooner on the story of a love destroyed. What follows, “tears”, is an instrumental coda, simple and melancholic, what is the meaning of this “piano-songs, to the cries of the soul”.

JARV…IS House Music All Night Long

Sounds like: dance-pop

Ideal for: a cocktail of trasnoche

A little more than a decade after their last studio work, Jarvis Cocker, confirmed at the start

Beyond the Pale



the debut album of their new project, JARV…IS, is on 1. may by the label Rough Trade. The first taste with the title “House Music All Night Long”, is a fixed period of time, climate and danceable, where the voice of Jarvis expansive sound supported by a mixed choir, on synthesizer ochentosos and databases programmed. JARV…IS means that his first group to Pulp, complete with Serafina Steer (harp, keyboard, vocals), Emma Smith (violin, guitar, voice), Andrew McKinney (bass, vocals), Jason Buckle (synthesizer & treatments, electronic, and Adam Betts (drums, percussion, voice).

