Poke and Toast, inaugurated in the Villa, locks, parallel to the opening of the Coworking Whizzo

The chef, Marlon da Silva, Curikitait is you, who is responsible for the kitchen in the new Pokes-and-Toast started yesterday, the 27th, in the Rugged. Those in the project, the partners, William Fritzke, and luis Fernando Kohler, known for the house of Tsuru ‘ O Izakaya, and other hot spots in restaurants in the city. The opening has occurred, the parallel to the Whizzo “Coworking”, which also opened the doors for the night.

The sound track was by DJ Demian Moritz.

Check out the photos of the Ricardo Ranguetti who was it: