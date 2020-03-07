Rihanna, the first black woman in the realm of luxury | people and celebrities

There is a woman that is called, change the rules of the game in the fashion industry. And it is not a designer. It is Rihanna, the singer from Barbados: the artists of the pop Umbrella (2007) or Diamonds (2012); the star that, with only 31 years of age, has worldwide, over 280 million records, hitting divas such as Celine Dion or Mariah Carey. And, she took her last workAntithree years ago. Since then, in Fenty, the company’s cosmetic, fashion, and underwear, with your surname, the has managed, where others are teaching, or a singer, or famous, you have failed. Since the nefarious experiments conducted by companies such as JLo, Jennifer Lopez, or House of Dereon, which was founded by the omnipresent Beyoncé are he wanted to support a rematch now with Ivy Park, this time by the huge sporting Adidas.

As in his musical career, is not to expect too much of her, but she has completed, to the amazement of all. In two industries –fashion and music– more and more prefabricated, their attitude deslenguada, rebellious, and contradictory ready for transformation without a strategy intelectualizada behind-and completely unexpected– seduced into a unique figure, able to undermine the standards and the establishment at the same time.

The story of Code –and of the own Rihanna– an unexpected twist, and a star on the last Friday in the case of LVMH, the conglomerate of companies of greatest luxury in the world, announced not only had bought the trademark, but that the first products manufactured were under the umbrella of the business. What, in principle, seems to be an investment with little eye –catching – holding expanded its portfolio with a takeover of the media– about connotations, which threaten the foundations of this elite sector to shake. To start, Rihanna is the first female, she leads a private house within LVMH, and in the first designer, the black at the top of a brand, the group has, among others, companies such as the historic Givenchy, Loewe and Dior (the Rihanna has just finished her first Ambassador black). But Fenty usually the beginning of a paradigm shift. “It is the first brand that was of Instagram by one of the three major groups that you have defined up until now was a luxury,” says the fashion editor of the New York Times Vanessa Friedman.

Rihanna in an act of Fenty Beauty in Sydney in October 2018. Caroline McCredie Getty Images

The purchase of the brand created by Rihanna a clear commitment to a new kind of aupada teaches on social networks, where your founder keeps a direct communication and training with your customers or fans. A strategy that is radically contrary to the largest part of the modern designer, the Ghesquiere Nicolas set to the, responsible for the female line of Louis Vuitton, on the head appear distant and mysterious, if not unattainable. The choice Fenty confirms the boom in a different profile of the Creator, embodies one of the last signings of the conglomerate and the nemesis Ghesquiere: Virgil Abloh, who is responsible for the male line from Louis Vuitton for a year. King athleisure style, luxury, sport; to have a Dj and known for your most loyal customers with the Kardashian and Hadid, the two sagas are the most followers from Instagram, you re-defined the concept of a symbol in the XXI century.

Until now, Rihanna has been used to refer to the social networks, a spontaneous, authentic, or directly kamicaze –to the eye-and, surprisingly, it has bill never past. Not even if you replied to the criticism, curl your hair with “I’m black, Fox”.

Isn’t your thing, bite the tongue, but unlike other stars such as Beyonce, the singer is a thoughtful feminist discourse bears. However, defending, about his brand, the diversity of suffering, most of the conventional signatures. And it does it in a natural way in the parade of the line Savage x-Code, the from size XS to XXXL, with the castle the week of fashion in New York eight months ago. In him women conjuraban are the model of beauty and normative-lit powerful in their underwear. Like Rihanna was talking about, without the need for complex about her criticized weight gain in the september issue of the magazine Vogue UK, the cover captured, recorded. “I’m going back to the gym and train, and so I hope not to lose, the ass or the hips or the thighs. If you want a good butt, you will have the abdomen as well,” said the Director of the publication of Edward Enninful.

The Barbados always has been excellent the rest of the singers of his generation, skip without remorse, the script for the perfect star. The beating that her former partner, rapper Chris Brown gave him in 2009, the desire of Rihanna, the ban of the affected soft Tung, subsequent reconciliation and final fracture took all the portals and portals to move between yellow and pink. A decade later, Rihanna has managed to turn her image, and, thanks in part to his collections and fashion shows, as one of the personalities of the public life, the more scars and stereotypes of gender and race has been shot. Only time will show if it is on the woman, the shakes, the inflexible structure of the industry of fashion. This time no one can say he has caught by surprise.