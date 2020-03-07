Salma Hayek is also part of the Marvel universe

To contact Salma Hayek in negotiations within the world of Marvel comics, with the project ‘The gods’, made her debut in the genre of movies based on comics.

The actress is Mexican and he would negotiate to share a scene with Richard Madden, known from the series Game of Thrones, and possibly with Angelina Jolie, which are also their operations in the long.

This is a film from the Marvel comics, will be directed by the filmmaker, a Chinese-American Chloe Zhao.

“The gods” is based on the characters of the so-called ‘timeless’ that you have extraordinary powers, they are almost immortal, and were created by the cosmic beings known as Celestials. On the Devious, they live in a branch of the evil and the monstrous, to overcome the Holy spirit and the will of the enemy.