Salma Hayek is said to have been the subject of a trump:’I was called to go’

In Mexico, Salma Hayek is now one of the biggest points of criticism of the politics of immigration Trump

The famous Hollywood actress Salma Hayek has been the target of an attack by Donald Trump, the current President of the United States in the past.

In an interview with the United States, “The Daily Show”, the Mexican said he called the manager, go on a number of occasions. All of them, but, before the wedding, the ricaço with your current wife is Melania Trump.

“He started to turn to me and invited me to come, even though I know that I have a friend who is also a painter.

The star pointed out that the fact that she plays in a relationship at the time, no role for the veteran or for a little bit. “He used to say that my friend, it does matter, and it was not good enough for me, and I’m supposed to go out with him.”

By its origin, in Latin America, Salma is currently one of the major criticisms of the immigration policy of the trump. The beautiful, married with François-Henri Pinault, with whom she has a daughter named Valentina, 9 years old.

