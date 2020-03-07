Scarlett Johansson: marriage is not a beautiful thought, that monogamy is” natural,” International

More info

“The idea of marriage is very romantic, it is an idea, it is very beautiful and can be very beautiful. But I do not think that it is natural for us person to be monogamous. It may be to criticise it for me, but I think that is a lot of work.” With these words, the American actress Scarlett Johansson talks about marriage in her latest interview. “This is a lot of work. The fact that it is so hard for throughout the world is the proof that it is not a matter of course. I have a lot of respect for same-sex marriage, and I was a part of it, but in the end, I think that it’s instinct against a basic.”

To her, the year acts in the 32-on this way, it is only a few weeks later, the news of the separation from her second husband and the father of her child came. The statements in the March/April You Guys in a number of the magazine back to its roots by the introduction of nudity to a new page. But it is not clear whether the interview happened before or after, in January, seemed to be on the news of her impending divorce from the French journalist Roman Dauriac, although in the interview she calls, “the man”. “Marriage is a legally binding agreement, and it is not a burden,” she says, and adds that it is a civil country that changes people.

An interview, in the Lord. Johansson, the promotion of the film The Watchdog said: Ghost in the Shellhe, too, speaks of motherhood, a process that “incredibly deep”, that has changed, he says. And in the claims, a much more politically correct, he says that a mother is the best thing that happened to you in your life. “I was very scared of what can change my life, and this is what happened in a way, the drastic. But I have the feeling that in many ways, much more of myself than ever before.”

Roman Dauriac and Scarlett Johansson have become the parents of Rose, who is two years old. The two married in the year 2014, after a two-year relationship and their breakup caught many people were surprised in the first forms of communication of the United States is to ensure that the Explosion happened in the middle of last year. None of the characters talked, but it has shown its good value when a few days after you were taking the pictures together at the event. Earlier the actress was married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, a relationship that to put an end to because of their schedules, the professionals of delaware.

In a long interview, in which he extensively on the topics of professional and personal life, as if you are the victim of a break-in in your e-mail address, you end up with private photos of her were circulating on the Internet. “It was pretty crazy. It made me realize how much we are prone to it. The person hackeou to my e-mail did the same thing with 50 other people and the public, and also with his ex-girlfriend. It can happen to anyone.” She argues that, because of this feeling of vulnerability, and because of the lack of time, it is not on one of the social networks (“it is not in my nature.” In 2012, Christopher Chaney, the man of access had condemned to the e-mail accounts of Scarlett Johansson, Christina Aguilera and 50 others were 10 years in prison.