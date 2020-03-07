Selena Gomez is revealed and make-up-throw line

The singer-songwriter again in the focus of attention Hollywood after the announcement of his latest project: an exclusive line of make-up. The also actress the message revealed through a video of anticipation, the shows, his work in the offices of his brand, and how they test the products on your skin.





“Oh, guys, I have been working on this particular project for two years, and I can officially say that Rare Beauty launches in stores @sephora North America in this summer! Follows @rarebeauty and part our beautiful community. Here is a small preview. There is more to share, And I can’t wait”, has in its publication of Instagram.





To a day of the announcement, the official network of the brand as a one million fans. The campaign is the expectation that handles Rare Beauty aligned to the top of a beauty without stereotypes and imposed social rules on the internet. “You don’t define, a photo, a like or a comment“are some of the phrases that you spread.

Although not yet in detail which products are part of the line, in the audio-visual shown blush, mascara, and labials in different shades. Besides, Selena is also stressed that none of the products is the genre tag can also be used both men and women.

“Be different, is that you trust in yourself. I would like to, that we compare between us. Rare Beauty is not about how others see you, is how you see your beauty”.Selena Gomez





The products are on sale in United States Of America the next summer the wait can be purchased, at the level world in 2021. This is how the singer Look at me now, celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, have been taken world of make-up.

Production of fashion

After the announcement of the line of make-up, Selena the has published a number of snapshots, part of a production of photos for the cover magazine ” Dazed. The photographer Brianna Capozzi, it was the task of this work, one of the few in which the artist has shown, look sensual and Mature.

Mini dresses, ‘body’, skirts with graffiti and extravagant accessories were some of the elements emphasized more. Also in the conversation Dazedyou spoke of the health problems that he has in the past year due to the lupus and kidney transplant.





“There are certain things which it would not have wanted you to let me pass. But without the voice I am for the people would have experienced the similar”Selena Gomez for the magazine ” Dazed