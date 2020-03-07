Shakira: if you would not have him, the future of music, music and books – culture

In 1990, worked for the newspaper disappeared The Press, in Bogotá, the as the editor for the field of culture. One day I heard the news of the gate for a lady who wanted you to do, an interview with his daughter, who was a singer was received. The only journalist that I had on hand.

When I went, there were also two ladies next to a little girl of about 12 years, I had trencitas in the hair. The woman, provided that the vocería presented its accent on the coast, and explained to me that the girl she wrote poetry, and it was song, and asked if it is possible, a note with her.

In The Press there was a section that we called ‘The five questions’, appeared daily on the last page of the newspaper. A small room contained a short profile of each character area. I you do not neglect the interview would be, and in such a case could be published.

His name is Shakira Mebarak, barranquillera and in all simplicity, told me that she wrote poetry from an early age she was to dance and since a while back, wrote songs. In the face of the unknown inner voice that said to me were for me and my ‘beauty more, of the dream of the artist’, I have a questionnaire of basic questions: what to do, what your proposal is, why the music, if you had a musical education, etc.

I think that you a little later, when I saw you in the show case the start of your album Magicmy statements about their uncertain future afianzaban is more through their songs, which seemed, in truth, to me not very attractive,

Shakira said: “I Want to be as famous as Janet Jackson!”

Back to my interview, and as a question, I could not miss, I have the most wonderful of all, and I say wonderful the value, of the claims, thanks to your reply; in the course of the years. I asked: “And now, where you want to reach? Absolute safety for your words my contempt and my laughter internal to your reply, I still have this. Shakira said: “I Want to be as famous as Janet Jackson!”.

DANIEL HOMES

Music editor