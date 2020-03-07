She won the first Million at the age of ten years. The children esportowi millionaires are

According to the opinion of some, play computer games, it is a waste of time. Not all, however, know that there are people who do this professionally and earn a lot of money. The youngest of them – Thiago “the kinG” Lapp at the age of 13 years, the second place in Fortnite world Cup in 2019, and a few other young people on the same tournament more than a Million dollars was rich. However, this is not everything. The most popular, you still have other sources of income to which they relate, in particular, cooperation, advertising, and contracts with professional associations esportowymi.

Content esportowców is not only the revenue from the tournament, because not every professional athlete and all time wins. The basis of the revenue of the contract with the organization esportową and other benefits, professional players can get, especially Streaming, and advertising contracts. This also applies to the smallest and, in particular, depending on their visibility, which can sometimes make the impression. For example, 13-year-old Thiago Lapp, the fifth in the world Cup in the game Fortnite, currently has more than 145 thousand followers on Twitter and is the official streamerem platform Nimo TV, says Peter Plowman, Head of communication Agency gamingowej fantasy Expo.

5. Kyle “Bugha” yaw village (Fortnite): 16 years – 3 062 967 US dollars

Comes with Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania. Born 30. December 2002 in the United States. In some countries, there would still be the right of driving of the car, and on 28. June of last year, won the Fortnite world Cup in 2019. For the win he received around 3 million dollars. Extra money he earned in smaller tournaments sites. His victory is the result of many hours of Training. The young millionaire has admitted that the Training invest its daily routine and gains on the funds prefer to not spend.

4. Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan (Dota 2): 16 years – 1 753 268 US dollars

This year, only 21 celebrates. Birthday, and in spite of this, since a few years a millionaire. His first Million he won at the age of 16 years, when he together with a Team of Evil Geniuses enforced at The International 2015. This is the official world championship in Dota 2, where the prize pool grows each year, proceeds from the sale of virtual items. In the year 2019, this sum already has more than 34 million US dollars. Team Hassan then the tournament ended in the Top TEN, and each participant received 230 thousand dollars.

3. Shane “EpikWhale” Cotton (Fortnite): 16 years – 1 264 950 US dollars

Another in the list of the American teenager, which is very good to cope Fortnite on the world Cup in 2019. The third place on this tournament a fortune of more than a Million dollars. Your eighteenth birthday is celebrate only in August of this year, and at the time of the competition, yet was not, the finite age of 17.

2. Jayden “Wolfiez” Ashman (Fortnite): 15 years – 1 140 027 US dollars

The young Briton at the world Cup in the game Fortnite happened together with the one from the Netherlands, Dave “Rojo” Jongiem. Together with her, he took the second place in the competition of duets, for which he is for the separation of more than 2 million US dollars. The mother of the fighter, Lisa Dallman after the Triumph of the son, confessed that he was not to know too much about the games, and in the beginning, however, and even kicked him out the Xbox had.

1. Thiago “the kinG” Lapp (Fortnite): 13 years – 1 006 150 US dollars

The vast majority of his age-computer games are enjoyed only plays at home. In the meantime, the historical concert is on Arthur Ashe Stadium, located in 22 547 people. In high season the Moment on the platforms Twitch and YouTube, final with his participation in track of more than 2 million viewers. In the end, he took fifth place, for which he received 900 thousand dollars. Still previously on various tournaments more than 100 thousand enriched, so that at the age of 13 years, the youngest esportowym millionaire was.

