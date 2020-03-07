Sherry Pie Is Disqualified From Rupaul’s Drag Race For This Reason

Undoubtedly the season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has created great expectations among the fans of the reality show, especially after it was announced that Nicki Minaj would be sworn guests in this new installment.

The first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race was released in the middle of the controversy as it was announced that contestant Sherry Pie has been disqualified after a series of accusations against him. We tell you what happened.

A few days ago, 5 men began to make a series of accusations against Sherry Pie, where they claimed that they had been victims of catfish by the contestant of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Las participantes de RPDR hablándole a la nada misma, luego de que borren digitalmente a Sherry Pie de los capitulos dejando un espacio vacío. pic.twitter.com/h06BEfyPWJ — system/BOOT.lalo_final(3).info (@brincoyallavoy) March 6, 2020

According to these accusations, Joey Gugliemelli would have pretended to be a director named Allison Mossey to recruit several men to make a casting for an alleged film.

I have a weird story to tell about Sherry PieRuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 started last week. It is an exciting time in… Posted by Ben Shimkus on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Those who denounced Sherry Pie said that he asked them for some very strange and humiliating intimate videos so they could be considered to enter this project, however, they later realized that it was all fraud. OMG! Faced with the controversy, Joey Gugliemelli accepted his guilt and wrote a long text on Facebook where he apologized for causing trauma to several people and accepted that what he did was not right. He also emphasized the importance of mental health and mentioned that he has already sought psychological help. This is Joey, I want to start by saying how sorry I am that I caused such trauma and pain and how horribly embarrassed… Posted by Sherry Pie on Thursday, March 5, 2020

It was later announced that Sherry Pie would be disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race and that, out of respect for the hard work of the other queens of the reality show , season 12 would be aired as planned. However, Sherry will not be part of the season finale , which has not yet been recorded. “In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race…. — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 6, 2020 Before this shocking news, many have given their point of view on social networks and the first memes have already begun to appear. What do you think about this? Leave your comment. en camino para ocupar el lugar de sherry pie después de su descalificación pic.twitter.com/qRXqQtXovd — mrs. leatherwood (@cxsarmagaa) March 6, 2020