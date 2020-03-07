So Goyo in networks reacted to see that Kylie Jenner listened to music

Recently, grouping ChocQuibTown a new version of the song was ‘Strawberry’, so, after I announced, in networks, the piece will have had a great reception by their fanaticada not only networks, but also in one of the digital platforms of music around the world, more important, how it is YouTube.

In just three days of its release, the song is, the video has more than 720 thousand representations and reproductions a resounding success, so that ‘strawberry’, came to the ears of one of the members of the famous Kardashian.

On your account of Instagram, glory, Emilse, the voice of the grouping of Colombia, had the task to show, their followers and the response that a great deal of attention in networks, if they reported that they had done, reached you the news that Kylie Jenner I heard the song.

“Imagine if this was in the studio recording and, to me, someone etiqueto and said to me: what Goyo that your voice?, I said Yes, and when I am, was listening to the story of Kylie Jenner’s ‘strawberry'”, he mentioned the singer in the video.

In the clip uploaded Goyo was also seen at the time of the history of the network of the smaller Guild Kardashian the users of the millions were able to hear the song ChocQuibTown, in addition, also see left, the finger nails pink to their feet, a participant in the the new piece of ‘Strawberry’.

Many fans Goyo, felt an enormous joy, because you mentioned in your profile, because as many have noted, Goyo, tostao were and Slow Mike, always leave the name of Colombia is very high, around the world, through all the nooks and corners of your culture Afro-Colombiana.

Here you can see the reaction of Goyo:

