So Rihanna is responding to the comments, which are painful on the forehead

In addition, it is one of the most popular artists in the world recognized, Rihanna everything has become a phenomenon, the company. The singer sweeps with your line of make-up, Fenty Beauty, and with your on-line lingerie ‘Savage x Code’.

Recently, the artist, originally from Barbados, was one of his social networks to their followers, as you can use some of the products in its line of make-up, in particular by the famous illuminator.

Rihanna released a video, where it seems to be in a bikini testing in his face illuminator: “I’m just saying #DIAMONDBOMB2 is sexy @fentybeauty“writes RiRi next to this post.

A publication, where Rihanna had against the hurtful comments they left behind some of their followers on his forehead. “Your forehead shines, as my future“wrote a user on Instagram. But Rihanna has shown that wonderful, important responses to such comments: “There is still hope for you“.

Sure that you are interested in…

Photos of Rihanna they think have made, that she is pregnant