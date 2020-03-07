Surprise visit from Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez for the controversial mayor of New York, What they Support Sanders against Trump?

Some have criticized that this “selfies with celebrities” at the peak of the crisis of coronavirus in New York

Although the discharge of the mayor Bill de Blasio declined in recent years, yesterday she got a visit from the couple of Spanish most famous country: new York Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez calling for a consultation of the social.

Ex de bolivia and the singer and actress visited last night, Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor, where departieron with his wife, Chirlane McCray, and son Dante in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

De Blasio, the trend to the left, was briefly a candidate last year in the democratic primaries to the presidential elections, not moved, but the 1% in the polls. In the last few months to draw expressed his support for senator Bernie Sanders in the fight Trump in the White house. How come Rodríguez and López to this trend?

Lopez and Rodriguez for goods in the residence last night at 8 p. m. “share drinks with the family Blasio”, a spokeswoman for the city said.

“I have not stopped this week, but Chirlane, Dante, and I have a few minutes, new friends in Gracie that night,” said the mayor in the Twitter.

“It was exciting to honor one of the greatest heroes from The Bronx, and his bride-to-be,” he added.

Were for one hour with Blasio, McCray and Dante, but his daughter Chiara did not appear on the photos, that the mayor shared in social networks.

A-Rod has in a series of purchase of real estate in New York, but didn’t know if it was discussed, a business, the official journal of the city during the course of a session that was asked of him and Lopez. “Who wouldn’t say Yes?” the spokesman for the city hall said The New York Post.

The first lady of the city, published a photo of himself embracing López, commented: “the best selfie never taken”.

The visit was on the public agenda of the mayor for Friday and not all were happy.

“The coronavirus probably caused major problems for public health and the economy in New York, and she is with taking selfies with celebrities”, said Adrian Benepe, ex-Commissioner of the Department of Parks and mayor Bloomberg.