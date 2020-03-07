SXSW Is Canceled For The First Time In 34 Years Due To The Risk Of Coronavirus

The organization of the mythical South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, United States, has decided to cancel the festival for the first time in 34 years due to the danger of spreading the coronavirus.

” The city of Austin (Texas) decided to cancel the days in March of SXSW and SXSW EDU and we faithfully follow the Mayor’s orders, ” the organization said in a statement released on its social networks. “We are sunk by having to share this information with you. ‘ The show must continue ‘ is part of our DNA and this is the first time in 34 years that the event will not take place, ”they added.

SXSW is one of the most influential and important music, television and film festivals in the world and its programming included the presence of companies such as Amazon Studios, Apple, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter or Starz.

Bad news, not only for the festival and the music industry in general, but also for Spanish bands such as Belako, Biznaga or Alien Tango, among others, who planned to perform in Austin from March 13 to 22.