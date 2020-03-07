Taylor Swift celebrated her 30 springs will eat your cats

Taylor Swift met 30 years and, if you know a fan of the singer-songwriter from Pennsylvania, are you, that you LOVE it, your cats. Yes, with capital letters. Well, the singer decided to birthday pretty creepy.

It follows that the pop-diva was part of the last Jingle Ball iHeartRadio and it was there that the organizers decided to give him a gift, something very special. Taylor Swift received a strange and creepy cake with the faces of their 3 cats.

Oh, yeah, Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey have been immortalized in a cake is full of sweet ginger, the singer shared on your Instagram. All this in front of surprise, awe, and/or all the horrors of his fans.

We assume that the love Taylor Swift by your cats much the greater will be your desire cake and the faces of the kittens were not damaged. Nevertheless, the pop diva of Pennsylvania was also to celebrate another big event.

Taylor Swift the headliners for the next Glastonbury 2020, and it would also be the artist for the celebration of the 50 years of the festival. Not bad for someone who meets his 30 years and is well-known for their abilities songwriter of hits.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trIjpVH8h88(/embed)