Taylor Swift donates a million dollars to the tornadoes in Tennessee

The American singer Taylor Swift donates a million dollars for the victims of the tornadoes in Tennessee, were a few days ago caused a lot of damage in the capital city of Nashville.

“Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes, and much more Middle Tennessee it is devastating for me,” wrote the interpreter in one of his stories on Instagram.

Swift encourage their fans to help, and pointed out that you made your donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

According to “Daily Mail”, the interpreter Love story and Bad Blood born in Reading, Pennsylvania, but moved to the suburbs of Nashville when I was a teenager.

Taylor Swift, 30 years, was elected to the singer most important to 2019 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), thanks to his album Lover.

Last week she released the video The mana topic that deals with the machismo, and this clip was that of a human being, in addition, on 31 January premiere of their documentary film Miss americana, in which your most intimate secrets and their transitions of a young activist who raises his voice confused, without fear.

