Taylor Swift invites debut-live-from her new video-Lover | AP

On a video on YouTube reported us to announce that this very happy, that soon a live broadcast on the platform, in the we’re talking about, in terms of her new album “Lover”is.

Join our group on Whatsapp and more Show!

On also tells us that it is a live presentation, where we ask anything we want. As we reported, accompanied by Stella McCartney, speak to us about their collaboration, “Stella X Taylor Swift”. And best of all, to Say you can with their new video for the song.

Taylor is waiting for us there, the 22. August 4 o’clock in Mexico.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWdT2ONbJbc(/embed)







The singer Taylor Swift launches her album “Lover”, on 23 august, and contains 18 topics four deluxe editions and even says that Grande and the collaboration with Katy Perry, and Ariana.

You may also like: Kate del Castello, a woman who is insecure, is already successfully in Broadway with a monologue

Taylor Swift is one of the singers, the most important and influential of the last few years. With 6 albums released, was from a FanDom, to listen to the love songs of tragedies, exnovios and, more recently, on the fight for the rights of the LGBT community and the importance of self-love. The premiere is on a worldwide basis.

Until today we were only able to enjoy three of their singles: “I!”, “You need to calm down” and “The archer”. The fourth comes on a Friday and is the name of the whole cd: “the Lover”. This is the last push, an advertising disk to listen to the public and the fans are eager to.

Also read: Accused of the kidnapping of baby actress GoT

In July, 2019 “Lover” was the album pre-sold artist, the the Apple Music, the gathering of more than 178 thousand 600 pre-orders on the platform. This testifies to the talent of the artist and how he worked on your campaign, and change the focus. Your old phase was dedicated to marked by several songs, the your exnovios and the epic battle against Katy Perry, because they were both themes of hatred, of multiple disks.

Up to now, only very little knowledge about this material label. Apparently, where “I is with 18 songs!”, number 16, “You need to calm down” 14 and “The Archer” 5. dimension In addition, you have four versions of the deluxe different.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuXNumBwDOM(/embed)







This year is full of successes, so Taylor, as we also see in the film adaptation of the musical Cats, in addition to a breakdown of the first Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen and Rebel Wilson contains.