Taylor Swift is for the right LGBTTTIQ in VMA Shows

Newark. The star of American pop Taylor Swift Video Music Awards, the award for Video of the year are emitted annually from MTV this Monday to take in a presentation of her activism for the rights of LGBTTTIQ.

Swift was one of the big winners in this edition of the award ceremony was held, was in Newark, New Jersey, as the night the wild tv-moments viral and generators of memes.

The artist was awarded the coveted prize for his song “You need to calm down” shortly after the release of their new album Loverthe best-selling of the year in just two days.

He deserves an award, chosen by the fans to show that “the wish for a world in which we are all treated equal before the law,” said the 29-year-old and stressed that the clip ended with a petition to the law of equality (Equality Act), which prevent discrimination on the basis of gender and sexual orientation.

Swift is also the message was excellent antihomofóbico the recording itself came on the clip, just in time to the month of “Gay Pride”, was accused by some critics of the images to use LGBTTTIQ such as technology, marketing.

Rosalie and J Balvin

In the meantime, the images forward of the hip hop, Missy Elliott fired up the audience with a performance in line with its status as a winner of the top in 2019.

According to Elliott on the audience with a mixture of their greatest hits, including the classic “Work it”, the Queen of rap Cardi B qualified the rapper of 48 years, as a “living legend”, when the legendary artifact.

Cardi B won the prize for the Best Video of Hip Hop, while the Spaniard Rosalia and the Colombian J Balvin, took the award for the best video latino hit “With height”.

“Thanks to the actions of this night’s singing in Spanish,” said Rosalie, while J Balvin asked for further support for the protection of the Amazon rain forest, which is currently the scene of multiple fires.

The star of sudden rise of Lil-Nas-X-award for Best Song, thanks to their viral “Old town”, while Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello won the Best collaboration for “miss”.

The duo led a interpretation of hazy this success, this week surpassed Eilish and Lil Nas X in the list of monitored States of America.

Anniversary Taylor-Kanye

A missing Ariana Grande won two awards, including artist of the year.

The pop-up Billie Eilish, who could not attend, because he was on tour in Russia, won the trophy for the Best female artist Again.

“The videos and the pictures were one of the most important priorities in my life,” said the 17-year-old in a video playback. “It feels very, very good to be recognized, therefore,”.

Swift opened the show with “You need to calm down” and “Lover”, played had to be prevented on the red carpet, the infamous moment, ten years ago, in which the rapper Kanye West tried to accept an award.

“You never know what can happen in this showI’ve learned,” she said with a smile.