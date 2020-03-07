The encounter with the unknown, in a new book by Paula Fábrio and Santiago Nazarian and culture

Paula Fábrio he made his debut in literature in the year 2012 Losta novel about family and madness, which tells the story of three brothers who have seen the homeless, and the he won, by 43, for the award in São Paulo. And then there was the much-praised One Day, Toparei Me. Santiago Nazarian he published his first book in almost a decade, before it, Paula, 2003, at the age of 25 years. He later recalled he won the Conrado Wessel Foundation in the literature and it has opened the door for the writer, and his literature is from the issues we face in everyday life, language, pop, goth, ghosts, vampires and crocodiles.

Right now, the two authors-experience, a new genus and a new language, and put the books into the little readers.

Of the 49, Paula Fábrio it features the youth In the hall of the Cobogós (SM,). And at the age of 42, Santiago Nazarian post the children The Festival of the dragon Dead (The Improvements). These are two very different stories, the one from the other, but they are about the encounter with the unknown – the life of the adolescent, the family, and in the case that it is; the dragon is the evil, in his case.

The Festival of the dragon Dead the story of a small village, on a day, the dawn with peace, to know the dragon, its inhabitants and was killed. We all want to say thank you to assassin, and you will be in groups, at your home. From inside, a voice asks, to leave, to say that there is no need, thank you. The city is raging with the lack of education of your new darling and it goes by weight, to try it one more time, say it is done. And then comes the end.

“I call this story a story of a cynic,” says the author. “This is not a story, is convenient, but it is something that I would like to as a child, to read it,” he said. Santiago says, that it was a boy, a chicken, and he didn’t know how to play, on the road, it was scary, and he liked video games and film. “I felt like I was in this world of horror and monsters. I knew it was a fear of far-fetched, other than on my own and be broke was. I was a nerd, with a side length of trevoso, which is protected by the fiction,” he says. So, not a happy expect, End to his debut in the a children’s book.

“I don’t think the intention is to go to the children, to the opening of the head. They are very safe. I have this result to show that it is a bad thing, and that is the bad side of life, it can also be fun,” says Santiago, who was called by his niece who was afraid of him, when I was a child, and to whom he dedicated the book to “uncle vampire”.

This story was written almost a decade of not thinking carefully on the small players, but after the improvements, and asked if he had anything to the public, he felt that the story was exactly the right thing to do. It moved very little, said iterations, and came up slightly and the text is timeless, the gift. In the novel, at one point, he wrote: “no one can deceive you and our children.” In the book, it came out: “we Are people as well! We protect our family!”.

“To move you, to take care of a few things, bite now. Good people come together to lynch the evil of the imagination. On the search for the cause,” he says. It is, however, at least according to the author, a message, teach a lesson. “I have the values that are questionable. The story allows for interpretation on both sides. I don’t see it clearly for what it is, and I don’t know how the literature of this type. I don’t want to say indoctrinate their children, I want to lead”, he Santiago Nazarianwho has 10 titles under his belt.

The desire to write the book of youth it appeared Paula Fábrio if you had struck, a book club for young people at a school in the city centre. It took me two years of living together, and between and others, had pieces In the hall of the CobogósShe wanted to write. “And you approved of it or not, I have learned much that has helped me, especially, to the language, and for me to be in the vicinity of this nice young man, full of plans, new discoveries and a lot of imagination,” says the author.

His book tells the story of two teenage boys, Haidê, and Benjamin, to each other through a journal that she wrote in 1982 that he is personally for the year 2015, in the heating season, in the saints.” Dedicated to the students of the workshop, the resources of the Fernando de Azevedo, who is also the literary critic Alfredo MonteLife in the Baixada Santista, and died at the age of 54 years in the year 2018.

“I would like to tell you a story of a friendship. Also, I wanted to all the time talk. When I for the first time by the writer and critic Alfredo’s lot, and he was already sick, and I realized that I would not a lot of time together. I thought it was very unfair, to have known someone who was so intelligent, so generous, and, knowing that it would end in a short time, my worst enemy. So I came up with a friend in the USA, and in the book, I was able to extend to us, also if you can think of,” explains Jennifer. It is a character in the elder, a carrier, which ended with the death of the critic, but Paula says that it has been changed all the rest of him.

The book is dedicated to the city The saints of the last daysand to create an attempt to recreate a holiday stolen from her, the girl at the time. It was 1977, and the first time you saw the sea. Her mother had her first attack of multiple sclerosis (ms) and got to 30 days, laying on the couch with a rented accommodation on the Beach-mixed martial arts.

“It was in these vacations that I have lived with another girl, the apartment, the neighbors, the Haidê, the main character of the book. In addition to the of Santos, Cubatão, also receives prominence due to their environmental disaster in the decade of 1980. It was at this time an atmosphere of fear about the future of the city, and we went down the mountain to the sea, passing by Cubatão, with a right to the car, he was very, very sad.”

The friendship, the pain of growing, of families in transition, an illness, or the natural environment. Good ingredients for a book that the youth, in the hands of Paula Fábrio, are responsible for the work of the senses.

“You write that story, it was a hell of a workout than others, look carefully for all the conflict of every character in the game, and not to promote prejudices and stereotypes. At the same time, it will not be boring and overly didactic. It’s all very, very nice.” And there was a reunion.

“I don’t think it was a bit like all of them, Haidê, and his desire for knowledge, and his ‘flirtation’ with the glasses, Sivuca, Nereus and his complex. I have some of the discrimination and the social dialogue in the teenage years, as the Nereus, and also because it is a bit of a nerd, as a Haidê. So I have a couple of good friends, as you are, and even more books.”

IN THE HALL OF THE COBOGÓS

Author: Susan Fábrio

Publisher: SM

(132 pgs.; R$ 41)

THE FESTIVAL OF THE DRAGON DEAD

Author: Santiago Nazarian

Illustration: Roger Rabbit

Publisher: Improvements

(40 pgs.; R$ 55)