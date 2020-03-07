The father of Beyoncé ensures that your daughter’s triumphs would not have with dark skin | people, and celebrities

The father of Beyoncé, Mathew Knowles, is of the opinion that the successful career has seen his daughter, not benefits, in part because it is the skin tone of the singer as dark as the other artists of the black. So it is the entrepreneur assures in an interview on the program The Clay Cane Showwhere it was reported that in the music industry is still racism.

“If my daughter Beyonce with darker skin have, I’m not convinced that would have the same success. What happened to Kelly Rowland’s look,” said Mathew Knowles, in reference to the was a partner of her daughter in the group, created by him in 1990, Destiny’s Child, had a career as successful as Beyonce.

Knowles, executive-musical and record company World Music Entertainment, which she has been always founded, very active in the defence of the rights of the black community. So as Long as told a few years ago, his second daughter, and sister of Beyoncé her father is a man, that he lamps active in the protests “with bag and stand, spitting and manguerazos water”. His 67 years, and as an expert in music, Knowles is of the opinion that racism is not disappeared, the music. “In this world, there are still a lot of separation. Particularly through the debt-to decide what is the music on the radio, have a very specific idea of what you believe, is the beauty and for the singers they support,” he said in The Clay Cane Show.

The components of destiny's Child, from left to right: Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé Knowles and Michelle Williams at the MTV Video Music Awards in the year 2000.

“When we look back, even if Whitney Houston triumphed, we look at all the photos as those seems to be for your skin less dark…there Is still this perception that, how much brighter are your skin smarter and richer. Also between the people themselves “of color,” he added.

In addition to Beyoncé Knowles is of the opinion that other artists have failed to benefit from this trend in the tone of the skin, which have been more or less dark, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, or Alicia Keys. “(Kelly Rowland) is the best example of what I’m saying. The best of all is that she has had a lot of success outside of the United States, particularly in Australia, where it has sold more than four million records. But here was very different,” he said.

A problem that Rowland was treated in the past. In 2013, the excomponente of the all-girl band Destiny’s Child realized that she suffered from insecurity about her appearance, even during the phase of greatest success. “I remember that I have a long time is not and took my “chocolate color,” he said. Rowland wrote his change in attitude, thanks in part to the support and the tips he from the mother of her friend Beyoncé, Tina Knowles.