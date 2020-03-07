The first images of the collection from Rihanna, the story has made

A few months ago the first rumor about a new company in the sector of high-end appeared. Various media indicated that Rihanna you may work together on the introduction of a new brand LVMH Moët Hennessy. Louis Vuitton the creation from scratch of a new name Christian Lacroix in the year 1987. It was not until this month of may, when the message is confirmed and both the singer as well as the conglomerate of luxury announced that Fenty would come out before the summer.

With the emergence of Fenty, Rihanna has re-written the history books-in the world of fashion. In a context in which several experts from the industry are: the outbreak of the classical structure he was in charge of the sector, the singer has not only the first woman in the management of a company together with a conglomerate of luxury fashion, but also the first black woman to head a brand, high-end. But the wait was long, the singer chose the city of Paris, the first clothing present pieces from his collection debut revolutionized the world of fashion.













A pop-up store of fashion, Fenty, is located in the capital of the style, adopt the signature, aesthetics, luxury mixes with trends highlights of the ‘streetwear’. Among the different proposals, with Rihanna opened a new era in the fashion industry, the singer has a dialogue between the pieces of classic tailoring as blazer and assemblies, which consists of two parts with a pocket clip, and basic designs such as denim and t-shirts give a casual style for day as for night.





Rihanna defies the boundaries of genre in her debut to Fenty

Away from you feminine adopt a style that is very, the first line of Code focuses on experimenting with the codes of clothes, which they pass on to the genre. One of the last trains-highlights of the design world represent to break the addiction with the aesthetics of the traditional, the singer blend mini skirts with a blazer and straight trousers, ‘total look’ of the masculine style, and a variety of silhouettes accentuate the waist.













Although Fenty has his own style, the demarca that the proposals of other companies, has indicated a singer, on some of the key trends of the past seasons. Beyond the remarkable success of the tailoring, which has included collection, belt bags, which work as a belt on the United States, in addition to betting on the asymmetries and volumes in the clothes or belt, the other pieces of clothing that follow the same line as the latest proposals of Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga.





While Rihanna has remained in the world of business, characterized by constant struggle of a feminist, which, according to the equal opportunities beyond gender, racial or physical characteristics of the people. This development showed that the style of the signature would be the same pattern and the same collection, which he was awarded a leading role in the curves of the female body, pieces of clothing, suitable for every body type.













In the year 2017, the singer began with combine your musical career with his business projects were launched, Fenty Beauty. After his debut as creative director in addition to Puma, the singer, the cosmetics industry, which are adapted to the presentation of a series of make-up shades to any type of skin revolutionized. With the success of his first company motivated the singer to expand boundaries and a short time later, they presented their signature lingerie-Savage X-Code.











