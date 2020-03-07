The former special envoy, Angelina Jolie speaks about marriage to a troubled couple

Looking back on it, Billy Bob Thornton, he thought, at last, to the relationship with Angelina Jolie, in a new search.

“I see it as a great moment in my life. Angie is my friend, even today, a person with a great and very professional. It is part of the film that is important to you, and even if some of them fail, she believes, and this is something that I have very great respect. Many of the things said in the media were exaggerated at the time. It was nothing as crazy as what write the reporters,” said the actor.

Today, Billy Bob Thornton is married to actress Connie Angland (MIB: Men in Black).

See also:

You can do this? Stunt doubles for Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie are very different from the stars