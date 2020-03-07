The globe shows in the movie ” Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The origin of life in the Cinemaço this Sunday (08/03)

The The World shows a list of action movies of the great success of the meeting Cinemaço. This week, the announcement was Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The origin of lifethe second part of the franchise, starring Angelina Jolie.

The film, the account, under the direction of Jan de Bont. The characters are, apart from Jolie, the actor, Gerard Butler, Ciarán Hinds, Chris Barrie, Noah Taylor, Djimon Hounsou, Chris Barrie, Noah Taylor, Robert Cavanah, and Til Schweiger.

Synopsis of the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider: The origin of life

The female archaeologist Lara Croft (Angelina Jolie), the you will need to, Pandora’s box is famous because it contains, in its interior, for all the ills of the world. The object is hidden at a location known as the source of life, is located on the continent of Africa. But to fight on his journey, Croft have-dr. Jonathan Reiss (Ciarán Hinds), a scientist and winner of the Nobel peace prize, who is also behind the object.

Here is the trailer:

The festival Cinemaço for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, it air from 2h32 is, directly after the Flash, the Big-Brother-Brasil.