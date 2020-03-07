The great fortune by Jennifer Lopez: I USD40 million in a year!

The diva from the Bronx, Jennifer Lopez has in the industry one of the prominent Latin greatest influence in the entertainment because of his great career, both in the world of acting, as well as the music; that is why the assets with the value of hundreds of millions of dollars.

After the famous us website Celebrity Net worth, the interpreter ‘On the Floor’ assets with the value of nothing more and nothing less than 400 million dollars hasthis is because, with an average annual salary of 40 million. And the came the great success of Lopez, to be interpreted once the crucial role that the Queen of the ‘tex-mex’ in your band of biographical 1999, so a big boost in your career, because from that moment on, JLo was in one of the most sought-after Actresses in all of Hollywood.

But, of course, the performance only has been provided, in part, to their great happinessbecause Jennifer has also gained much for his music, as well as for your business, especially in its fragrance, and your line of clothing– in addition to his various appearances in different TV shows, as only a judge of the famous program ‘American Idol‘the interpreter won $ 12 million per year.

Between June 2017 and June 2018, Jennifer Lopez managed assets of 50 million us dollarswhile, between 2018 and 2019 their profits were of 43 million.

The happiness, the JLo, together with of AROD

It is worth noting that the fiancée of JLo, Alex Rodriguez, also a dollar of asset, because its riches are worth nothing more and nothing less than us $ 350 millionwins $ 33 million per year, so that, in the moment in which both are United, marriage relationships, the assets total amounts to 750 million dollars.