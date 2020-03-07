



The robe, Geisy Arruda appears on the watch, and it was a huge success on the web

With a little bit of the social media in the last few days, and the model is missing Geisy Arruda came, with it all, and stood in the night challenge on Friday, may 6.



All of this is made by the account of a new photo-shoot, the ex-student Tour, the perfect make-up in the stories of his Instagram.



In addition to this, there seemed to be a robe of white, and use a filter to see what he did receive a lot of praise from the fans, which of the following in your profile on the internet.

At the end of the week, Geisy Arruda is on the coast of São Paulo, Brazil. The stay in a hotel from Sao Vicente, on the he was received, on the site, with flowers and all sorts of Goodies in the suite, you have chosen to go to sleep. “What a beautiful view!”the famous said on the web.



Here is a picture!!!







Get the news from the GUYS in Brazil, in a Chat! A part of the channel, just CLICK HERE!



BBB20: THE PRIEST IS IMPRESSED WITH DANIEL, AND LOST ESTALECAS THE WAY!

