The tail of a horse the down, and moved in shoulder-to-shoulder: look at the look of Alessandra Ambrosio in Cannes

Alessandra Ambrosio is destroyed, with the outfits that I have selected for the cannes Film Festival in Cannes. This Friday (18.), to invest in the second-to-last day of the event, once again the model is the long Zuhair Murad, to the crossing of the red carpet. This time, the former angel of Victoria’s Secret, bet on a dress in a nude-colored shoulder-to-shoulder, with details of sequins, with a long tail at the premiere of “the Wild pear-tree, Ahlat Agaci)”. The ex-wife of a businessman, Jamie Mazur has been completed, the production on the earrings in the shape of the blade, and the tail of a horse in the ground.

Isabeli Fontana selects a new little black dress nothing, but the basic premiere

Janice was not the only world premiere of the film, from the Director of the Turkish Nuri Bilge Ceylan. Isabeli Fontana has also invested back in the black, for the cannes film festival. The model is about to start in a black dress with cut-outs, of the designer-Pink-tea-to -. The highlight of the look of the women with Di Ferrero a collar of diamonds, the Queen of the Kalahari in the Choppard was.

The model is reminiscent of a career as an angel: ‘I got a name’

Janice made the last night of the Victoria’s Secret in the past year. Despite his retirement as an angel, a model, has said that the work was very important to the professional life. “I started my career, most of the time I’ve been in this time, I travel around the world non-stop. An angel she is to the next level, you will not only be a role model. From there, I got a name,” he said in an interview with the magazine ‘Vogue’. The tip is to follow as an entrepreneur and plans and deeds: “I have a lot to learn. Your career is an extension, as well as with my own brand. In the end, it’s all the same”. Ambrosio the telinhas made his debut on the soap opera “Secret truths”, of TV Globo, in the year 2015. In the following year, the model was seen in the cinemas with the movie “007 Casino Royale”, “The Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”, “the parents, in a Double dose of 1,” and this year in “the father, in the double-dose”and 2”.

(For Tatiana Mariano)