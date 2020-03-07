The White house responds to Taylor Swift | Today

Released his seventh studio album, love BTS and gave hints on his next tour. There is no one who is capable of Taylor Swift! But these were not the only reasons, of which it occupied the front pages of all media lately.

Last august 26, Swift-delighted us with a sensational performance on the stage of New Jersey during the MTV Video Music Awards. And not only that, but also received two awards, and offered a speech of what will be more inspiring.

It were his words that marked a before and an after in the course of the night. For ok price Video of the year by You Need To Calm DownTaylor moved the people appear in the music video, and recalled that at the end of this project, a screen is displayed that suggests everything what you write on a page requests to the equality in the law.

Then he added the following words: “Now has to answer half a million signatures, five times the amount needed in the White house”. Later, looked to his doll, the considered, apparently, the time of day. “This video touches on various points, so votarlo means a whole world, a world in which we are all treated equal under the law”, he said.



Taylor Swift accepted her award for Video of the year with “You Need To Calm Down’ / Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19 (Getty Images)

The White house, so only took a few hours to get to work. Judd Deere, the Secretary of state of the press, which were commissioned, was to send out a press release to People, this was clearly the attitude of the government of Trump: “The management of Trump rejects any kind of discrimination and supports equal treatment of all people; but the law was the camera is full of poisonous Darts, which threaten to undermine the rights of parents and the awareness of”.

Some words that sound similar, or identical, for the singer and their followers, because they were the same, the Republican senator from Tennessee Lamar Alexander, after receipt of the request from your side.

These new statements came, in the eyes of the army of fans of the us, which is not delayed is clear from their position in networks. You clearly: are you proud of your favorite artists.

Taylor Swift has the white house SHAKING. their response doesn’t even make sense” how is going to affect other people saying that a certain group of people need to be treated equally? do they even know what homophobia is? https://t.co/bFXupYlS66 — loveronica (@soitfuckingoes) August 27, 2019 Taylor Swift got the whitehouse shaking what an icon https://t.co/bQPjVbaxIm — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Ben (fan account) (@TS7Track3) August 27, 2019 The fact that Taylor Swift MADE the White House respond to her because she called them out. How many artist did the same and got a feedback? Lit-rally none. Only Taylucifer Swift can do that. https://t.co/2PpnyXudss — 𝐓𝐀𝐘𝐋𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐖𝐈𝐅𝐓 𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃 (@delifuckingcate) August 27, 2019

Lover has surpassed all expectations. After its launch on 23 august, Swift has received the criticism of millions of people around the world, and not in the evil sense, just. “The composition of the súperestrella is it better, what he has on his last album, The triumphant new album Lover Taylor Swift” and “Lover Taylor Swift could be the key to the survival of Pop music” are some of the messages you have received.

To meet Taylor is only one power: you get Donald Trump in the fulfilment of their request for a law equal for all.