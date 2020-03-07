TOP interesting News, 05 – 06 March

Getty

The interesting news of the day with the new video of the Colombian singer Shakira and rapper of puerto Rican Anuel AA, the clip already on the platform Youtube.

On the other hand, a source close to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom is revealed to the reason why you decided to cancel your wedding. While Andrés Palacios spoke about the sharing the leading role with Angelique Boyer in a new project dramatically, this and much more is the message today on the digital platforms.

If you want to know these and other interesting news of the day with more details, read here:

1. Shakira and Anuel AA the video of “Like Me”

Shakira delivery on a new music video through their official channel on the platform Youtube, the video is for his collaboration with the rapper of puerto Rican Anuel AA, “Like”.

The audio-visual project was under the direction of Drew cherry, of the recently, he worked with the successful singer Taylor Swift in her video “the Lover”

“Like me,” currently in the TOP-10 of the calls in the various Spanish-speaking countries. A few weeks ago, Shakira is known that in the year 2020 in a world tour.

2. Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were your plans for the wedding?

According to Vanity Fair, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had planned to marry this summer in Japan, with the presence of 150 people, among them family and closest friends. However, the couple decided to postpone the plans due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

While People reported: “Katy was really excited to walk to the altar pregnant. Both were so euphoric that all the details of the wedding, but had to interrupt due to the coronavirus.”

3. Andrés Palacios spoke about work for the first time with Angelique Boyer

According to Univision, “the hobbit-Giselle González presented the cast of the new melodrama, which is already prepared. It’s not just the Mexican version of a successful telenovela Turkish Empire of lies’.”

In this project, dramatically, Angelique Boyer and Andreas palaces practice roles choice was, therefore, aware of something, very excited palaces, because for the first time, with Boyer, one of the Actresses prefer to all of the producers and the audience in Mexico.

“We have never been roman together, it seems to me that after a subject of times or obligations had not fallen up to this point, and soon gave up, and we are,” said the actor, of the Chilean interview with Wake up America to his new project with the French actress.

4. Canceled important events in Miami

After The fat and the Lean, Francis Müller (mayor of Miami), announced the suspension of the electronic music festivals, Ultra and carnival-street 8, in order to prevent “the spread of the Coronavirus”.

5. Episodes-a trailer for the new season of “house Of flowers”

The Creator of the successful series “house Of flowers”, Manolo Caro, revealing the progress of the official journal of the third and final season of the project, with a cast of luxury, and include personalities such as Cecilia Suárez, Ximena Sariñana, Rebecca Jones, Christian Chávez and Javier Jattin.

The project up to now, not with the date of the official presentation.