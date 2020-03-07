We are more than incubators for babies, says Taylor Swift about women

The pop singer Taylor Swift she said a bit annoyed before the probing questions of several reporters, who often ask him, when will motherespecially now that is 30 years old, so he insured that the women “we are more than incubators for babies”.

Celebrate the personalities of 2019, a famous American magazine interviewed interpreter for What you make me do“the occasion was manifest, not only their dissatisfaction with the question, but given the role, pretending to perpetuate the media about women and their role in society.

“The people you take a little time to catch up, I understand that, but it is good that we can say to ourselves, ‘Hey, just so you know, we are more than incubators’. You don’t have to ask why someone, just because it’s twenty years old and is a woman,” reported the magazine People.

The singer also stressed that the question appears to him to be rude, so it has avoided to respond to it, although he added: “While more women Express their discomfort in social situations, more and more the social norm is that people ask questions at parties of the kind: ‘when are you going to start a family?’, as soon as you comply with the 25. It’s a bit rude”.

It is not the first time that the singer shows her dissatisfaction with the question, because at the beginning of 2019, during a radio interview, was out of the question put to it. “I don’t believe that a man you are prompted for this only if he is 30 years old, so I’m not going to answer this question”, she said then.

What is Swift Yes divided to meet, three decades ago, has your thinking in relation to situations previously considered to be very important in your life.

“There are certain thoughts that I often visit, such as estresarme through my body, out of fashion to be for the people who think I’m great, for the people who think absolutely everything about me. You throw the things that are useful”, he ended.

A few weeks ago, Taylor Swift was recognized as artist of the decade by the American Music Awards, honor, which she shared with Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Stevie Wonder, among others.

PAL