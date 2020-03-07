When I leave him!? The defining decision of Shakira about her relationship with Piqué

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
16


Shakira and Pique are a couple of more pairs consolidated within the art scene and for many years together. Both of them are very reserved and prefer not to speak of your private life.

Despite rumours about a possible crisis in the partner, or the separation between the circulating the Colombian singer and the footballer, the confirm but it never ends and you decide not to explain.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here