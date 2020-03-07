Who is married to one of the richest men in France, Salma Hayek, says that he pays the bills, the magazine Marie-Claire

+







Salma Hayek at the show of the Fashion Week in Milan on September 27.

Married to Francois-Henri Pinault), one of the richest men in France, who is the CEO of the Kering group of luxury, which includes Gucci, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen and Bottega Veneta, among others Mexico, Salma Hayek is the proud owner of a walk-in closet and enviable, and the newcomer is easy on the weeks of fashion in the European. But, if you think that the us government is a dondoca.

“You still pay the same bills, the pay you always for you and I know what I need to do in order to pay a certain amount of money,” he said in an interview with the British newspaper “The Guardian”.

“If you take my bills for me, I would be absolutely foreign to you. I think this is part of what gives me the confidence to work, you know that you can’t afford. Morreria, if my life were to go on foot, and Breakfast and lunch. It would be a nightmare. This was the state when I married first, François. And I said, ‘can’t you See I’m a lady of high society, is it?” And he said, ‘that Is, of course, and I would hate to do this!'”

The 48-year-old, she is in the 5. Film will be released this yearamong them , the animated “Kahlil Gilbran”s, The Prophet”. She is also the co-founder of the organization, Chime for Change, in the interest of the health and education of women and girls around the world. The construction of a school for Syrian refugees in Turkey and Lebanon, as well as the financial support of the inventor of the incubator cheap, they are some of the projects that it supports.

“There is a lot of pressure on women, that’s just crazy. You have to be much better, than their male co-workers, the only way you might be able to get the same wage as you. And you would still be a good wife and mother. And now, you have to be slim and seem to be 20 years old when you are 40. It is too late. We need to stop with all the expectations, all of the crazy, the us a moment.”

As a feminist, she said: “I Am a feminist because I love women, and I’m ready to fight for it. I’m a feminist, and that is why I am proud to be a woman, and I am passionate about making the world a better place for women. I’m a feminist, because so many incredible women made me the woman I am today. I’m inspired by women every day, like friends and co-workers.”

“I work a lot of domestic violence, and a lot of people ask me if I’ve already been through. And I can tell you, it is, on the contrary, my father is a great man, my husband is a great man. But we are all human, isn’t it?“

