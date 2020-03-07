Winston Duke (M’Baku) Wants To Be The Villain Of Black Panther 2

Even if “Black Panther 2” is well confirmed, we do not yet know the identity of the villain. The actor Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has a proposal.

Black Panther 2 should be released in May 2022. Ryan Coogleris supposed to resume the production of this sequel while Chadwick Boseman will obviously return as T’Challa. However, the identity of the antagonist is still unknown. Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku in Black Panther, in Avengers: Infinity War and in Avengers: Endgame, has a suggestion. He suggests that his character be the villain of the second film.

The first Black Panther was a small revolution for the MCU. Released in 2018, it’s a huge success for the studio. Ryan Coogler’s film won over the crowds with his unique approach. It is the first MCU film to focus entirely on a black hero while promoting African culture. This diversity was rewarded by the public who rushed into theaters. The film grossed more than $ 1.3 billion worldwide. A total success.

In the first film, M’Baku opposes T’Challa becoming the king of Wakanda. Without being fundamentally bad, it is an opponent of Black Panther. Because of Thanos, the two characters put their differences aside during the two Avengers movies. But that still hasn’t resolved the problem between the two men.

In an interview with ScreenRant to promote the movie Netflix Spenser Confidential, actor Winston Duke revealed how he saw his character’s future in the MCU:

M’Baku is a hero, but he has so many responsibilities. I think what would make him a very big bad guy is that he has the power to see things in his own way. And that’s what represents most of the MCU villains so far. Loki sees things his way, and he decides when he is going to be an ally or an antagonist. Thanos has always had the power to define himself. It was his greatest strength. All of Marvel’s big bad guys are wondering about this ability, so they can go wherever they want.

Winston Duke’s analysis is very precise. He understood how the villains of the MCU worked. And it’s true that M’Baku has some of these character traits. The enemy of Black Panther 2 is not yet known. It is rumored that Namor, the king of the seas, could be the big bad guy in Black Panther 2. Another rumor suggests the Doctor Doom in secondary threat. As for M’Baku, in all likelihood, it should appear in Black Panther 2. It remains to be seen whether he will be a good guy or a bad guy, or as usual, a little of both.