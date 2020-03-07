You are back!!! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie return to the fight legal for the children

Yet all is not well between the divorced in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, three years after they announced their split and tidy, the fans divided into two sides, depending on the topic. Although at first the world seemed to swing to the side of the tragic, Angelina Jolie, things start to favor of Pitt, especially when it was discovered that many of the allegations of the diamond were against you, in fact, unfounded.
When Jolie opened up in the divorce proceedings against Pitt, he was with the accusations against him for abuse in relation to the oldest child, Maddox. Later, after the authorities have published Interview of irregularities in the negotiation of child custody and started a behind-closed-doors, with a judge in private.
Recommended Content:
To see with the daughters of Angelina Jolie, the Cirque du Soleil show, at the 1. public appearance for the year 2020
However, three and a half years have passed and things have not as yet to a full. Meanwhile, Maddox has already grown up to the age of 18, so the custody battle is no longer about him, but the five younger children. Right now, it is the guardian of the Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, to be adopted by the Pax and Zahara from Ethiopia, and Vietnam, while the last three are the biological children of Jolie and Pitt are. The claim, filed by Jolie on may 3. In March, it only contains a few information, which means that the public has no access to what is going on behind closed doors of a battle for custody between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who was in the world. By the end of 2018, so it seems that Pitt and Jolie had come to some kind of agreement in the custody of the temporary, but on paper, it is yet to be achieved. But this was the first time in more than a year, the case went back to court. You can do this? Stunt doubles for Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie are very different from the stars
In connection with the arrangements for the custody and support of the child, the husband and wife have to work to sell and share their assets, such as the winery Miraval for $ 60 million, which the company bought in 2011.
How things change in the life of the rich and famous!
See also:
However, three and a half years have passed and things have not as yet to a full. Meanwhile, Maddox has already grown up to the age of 18, so the custody battle is no longer about him, but the five younger children.
Right now, it is the guardian of the Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, to be adopted by the Pax and Zahara from Ethiopia, and Vietnam, while the last three are the biological children of Jolie and Pitt are. The claim, filed by Jolie on may 3. In March, it only contains a few information, which means that the public has no access to what is going on behind closed doors of a battle for custody between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who was in the world.
By the end of 2018, so it seems that Pitt and Jolie had come to some kind of agreement in the custody of the temporary, but on paper, it is yet to be achieved. But this was the first time in more than a year, the case went back to court.
You can do this? Stunt doubles for Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie are very different from the stars
In connection with the arrangements for the custody and support of the child, the husband and wife have to work to sell and share their assets, such as the winery Miraval for $ 60 million, which the company bought in 2011.
In connection with the arrangements for the custody and support of the child, the husband and wife have to work to sell and share their assets, such as the winery Miraval for $ 60 million, which the company bought in 2011.