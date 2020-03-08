1 – Queen + Adam, and a tribute to Karen, opened the Rock in Rio Lambert

On the first day of Rock in Rio, the Lambert as the main attraction of the Queen with Adam. In addition, the line-up is almost exclusively to pop and rock.

On Friday (18.) OneRepublic have on the world stage, and as a tribute to Cassia Eller, the time plan of the main topics, in addition to other attractions.

(In the video above, the G1 shows that in the five minutes you have to wait for the main show. Please see below for the full line-up for the first day)

The former participants of the program “American Idol”, now for the proof of the pudding is in the show the Queen at St. Paul’s. With the impossible task, in the position that you have, the was Freddie Mercury (1946-1991), Mr. Lambert, showed personality and not smile.

“The love of my life”, have a great time at the show in 1985, and now is sung by guitarist Brian May, not the lead singer of today. “We will rock you” and “we are the champions” should be closed for the night. Another highlight is the clash between the former and original drummer Roger Taylor and his son Rufus, a musician from The darkness.

OneRepublic

The tape is used to fix the 1. Hit (“Apologize”), with trechinho de “Stay with me” by Sam Smith. You can play in other times, and it was “What a wonderful world” is most likely to occur.

The OneRepublic arrives for the first time in Brazil to showcase the talent of the songwriter, Ryan Tedder, the singer and writer of hits for Beyoncé, Adele, Demi Lovato, and much more. In the middle of the show, a solo flamenco guitar can take up to 3 minutes, and the tape-seam-finger rates, with the biggest hit: “Counting stars”.

The Script

Before you OneRepublic, this is the time of the trio, the Irish in The Script. The biggest hit of them is the “Hall of fame”, a collaboration with.I.am., the Black Eyed Peas. The music is usually in the vicinity of the display.

The British press has reported that O’donoghue (the ex-coach of “The Voice” uk) from the Brazilian model Anne de Paula. That would be enough for him to speak a few words in Portuguese. You will know it.

Rock in Rio is 30 years old

Dinho Ouro-Preto, lead singer of the start-up capital, it was he who brought the original cast of this show is the first in the world of the stage, on 19. The base of the rocks of Brazil, but the company made up of artists of other styles, such as Ivete Sangalo e Ivan Lins.

In The Sunset Stage

A tribute to Cassia Eller-with names such as Nando Reis, and the watermark is the highlight of the first day of the festival. Before, it is a partnership between Lenine, Nação Zumbi and the pianist and the Dutch Martin Fondse.

The Ira! it’s rock, rap and soul fusion, it is in the show with Rappin Hood, and Toni Tornado. At the opening of the stage, the mix tape Dônica, Brazilian music and progressive rock, and with the support of Arthur Verocai, the direction of rio de janeiro up to 70 years old.