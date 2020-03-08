Actress from “Friends” confused with Kim Kardashian Beyonce

The artist appeared in the program of the games, and gave a false trail to the singer not to be confused with the celebrity.

United States, Los Angeles.- Fantastic! Lisa Kudrow no different Beyonce and Kim Kardashian. It showed in her appearance in the show, games 25 Words of Less, as he gave the name of Queen B in the map, landed a track on the celebrity-E!.

“The wife of Kanye,” he said

his team-mates, while the clock hands, the hour. “Kim

Kardashian,” answered one of them correctly, but if Lisa you said that was not the answer

right, they all stopped with a look that is very confused on their faces.

The star Friends realized his mistake and gave the expression that he is thinking in the fight a lot before they drop “¡Jay-Z!” and his teammates immediately responded with the answer of the real Beyonce. As soon as the clip came the moment, on the Internet, the fans could not stop commenting on the confusion Lisa.

But the error was definitely

amazing that the actress can do other things to have in mind as the session Friends

recently announced, aired on HBO, Max, in may 2020. You

together with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew

Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

The epic return of the popular comedy series takes place on the stage of the original Warner. Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA. The wanted the show lasted from 1994 to 2004, is also on the new platform by HBO, so the fans full of joy, after 25 years of success.