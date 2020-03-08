Album from Taylor Swift, ‘Lover’, was the most sold in 2019

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.- The newest album from Taylor s, Lover, Swift’was the disc sold more than 2019. In fact, she was the only one, long-lasting, a brand that is very special, which will be used in reaching to a common place on the market for music, the largest in the world, according to Forbes.

Lover, which was bought 1.085 million copies, the only album of last year, has sold a million copies. Swift, the artist who made it, that his fans, inviting them to a business or online retailer to purchase a copy, whether digital or physical.was

The seventh full version of superstar sold 386,000 digital copies and 699,000 physical units, a sum consisting of CD, vinyl and probably even a few cassettes.

Lover was the sixth number 1 of the Swift came in august, but it didn’t work as good as his previous efforts. The four titles that it went ahead, Speak Now, network, 1989, and Reputation, opened, sold more than a million copies, in a field, during his last reached the equivalent of this brand in units.