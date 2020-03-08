Before and after, Taylor Swift: So your first concert was in 2006 and so are now | music

24. October 2006 the stores all over the world discovered a young soloist, whose use of the country-pop would be a surprise, the us market. Taylor Swift released 13 years ago, his debut on his name with songs such as Tim McGraw, Teardrops on my guitar,” “Picture to burn”, or” Our song.

In this 2019, the singer has preferred to celebrate 13-year anniversary of his careerwithout a doubt, his lucky number, the advertising in your strategies, the meaning of their songs and in the list of available hard drives.

Your message in the social networks has not been very inspiring, not more, and the recovery of their roots and their origins. Something that shows that Taylor Swift forget your beginning.

I said in an interview 13 years ago “I’ m just hoping that I have a second album that does as well as the first & someday get to be a headliner, & always be the same person that I started out as.” Scrolling through your posts you have me feeling all the feelings & I want to thank you got.” pic.twitter.com/nlnjqQgmIL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 24, 2019

“I said it in an interview 13 years ago: ‘I Only hope that a second disc, you are as good as the first, and one day you will be a headliner, it is also the same person that she was, however, as I started. Your posts, today I was upset and agradecéroslo wanted to. Thanks to you, there was a second, a third, a fourth, a fifth, a sixth and a seventh disc. You, and you have made me a headliner for so many years, I wanted to see it, touch it. All of your support in all these years is what has helped me true the little girl I was, when I started #13añosdeTaylorSwift“I wrote the singer-songwriter.

And supports this message will wanted in your social networks, show you all the before and after of their live performances. The first image corresponds to one of their first concerts in 2006: a stage, of course, next to a river with a sign, put Taylor Swift on a small stage without light. The second picture is one of his last shows in a big stadium, and with the light of thousands of smartphones in the direction of the stage, from which the singer came into his tour Reputation.

Although Taylor was not stopped working on the conclusion, and a few days ago officially confirmed the song Beautiful ghosts, subject, signature of the interpreter for the musical film Cats in addition to work, Andrew Lloyd Webber.

But not all are good news for the singer these days. None of his songs are already in the Top Ten most viewed videos of Youtube according to OneRepublic with Counting stars has passed, the visits of his theme Shake it off.

Sure, Taylor Swift takes it as a challenge and in the next few years, back to square one hits on a high.