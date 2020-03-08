Beyoncé made a dramatic look to change

What do you love or hate?
Fresh off the release of his popular documentary from Netflix Homecoming, Beyoncé went on Friday evening for a game of basketball with her husband Jay-Z. While sports fans the Golden State Warriors against the Houston Rockets were on the edge of their seats while the Sixth game of the semifinals of the western Conference, the members of the Bey Hive were, more on the new looks of the star.
And who could blame? After some time, Bey has given up his mane, honey-coloured, and of a chocolate color, which was supplemented by a few of the highlights on the front. The singer Love on Top had his hair freshly dyed in waves loosely around the shoulders. Trés chic!
Beyoncé’s self-dressed in a combination with the colors of the team from his hometown, a series in red and black, designed for Marine Serre. The pants needed to be sold, the of about 515 us dollars, while the upper part for 215 dollars.
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
Bey completed the look with a trench coat-inspired Matrix, pair of tiny sunglasses and high heels in black with stripes.
In regards to the rapper, he kept things a little more informal on a set of completely black.
To discover just a few days ago, the fans disappointed that Beyoncé had chosen not to participate MET Gala 2019 in the city of New York. Her younger sister, As long asthere he remained for the representation of the family Knowles, a suit made of Python leather by Salvatore Ferragamo.
Maybe Bey had an important appointment in the lounge that you could not cancel.
